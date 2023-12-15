BioWorld - Friday, December 15, 2023
Terray Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb enter multi-target collaboration

Dec. 15, 2023
Terray Therapeutics Inc. has established a multi-target collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop small-molecule therapeutics in certain disease areas.
