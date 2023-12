Immuno-oncology

Human T cells armed with bispecific T cell engaging Abs fight myeloma

In a recent publication in Scientific Reports, researchers at City of Hope and collaborators presented a novel CS1 bsAb, called CS1-dbBiTE, conjugating an intact anti-CS1 antibody (elotuzumab) and an anti-human OKT3 antibody at their respective hinge regions using Click chemistry.