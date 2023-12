Cancer

Chinese researchers divulge dual LSD1 and HDAC inhibitors

Researchers at Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Sichuan Huiyu Seacross Pharma Technology Ltd. have synthesized hydroxyamide derivatives acting as dual lysine-specific histone demethylase 1A (KDM1A, LSD1) and histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease.