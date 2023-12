Neurology/Psychiatric

Cypralis presents new cyclophilin A and cyclophilin D inhibitors

Cypralis Ltd. has divulged macrocyclic compounds acting as peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase A (PPIA; cyclophilin A; CYPA) and/or cyclophilin D inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) and epilepsy.