BioWorld - Friday, December 15, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/Metabolic

Deep Apple raises series A to accelerate drug discovery

Dec. 15, 2023
No Comments
Deep Apple Therapeutics Inc., a portfolio company created and incubated by Apple Tree Partners (ATP), has raised $52 million in series A round.
BioWorld Science Financings Endocrine/metabolic Inflammatory Series A