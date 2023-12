Cancer

QPCTL inhibitor SC-2882 tested for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine and Scenic Biotech BV presented promising preclinical data on SC-2882, a first-in-class specific glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase-like (QPCTL) inhibitor that induces secondary proteolytic degradation of the monocyte chemo attractants CCL2 and CCL7 and inactivation of the “don’t-eat-me” signal CD47, as a novel therapeutic for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).