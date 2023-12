Cancer

Cogent Biosciences presents PI3Kα H1047R inhibitor CGT-4824

Phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) is a key cell cycle pathway regulator involved in tumor growth and development. PI3Kα mutations in p110α subunit, H1047R and E542K/E545K are found in patients with several cancer types, including breast cancer and are targeted by approved drugs such as Piqray (alpelisib, Novartis AG).