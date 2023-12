Immuno-oncology

Avstera’s AVS-100 cleared to enter clinic for solid tumors

Avstera Therapeutics Corp. has received FDA clearance of its IND application for HDAC6 inhibitor AVS-100. Avstera intends to initiate a phase Ia/b trial in the first half of 2024 to evaluate AVS-100 alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.