BioWorld - Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Dermatologic

Samdolite Pharmaceuticals presents new prodrugs of cromoglicic acid

Dec. 19, 2023
No Comments
Samdolite Pharmaceuticals LLC has divulged prodrugs of cromoglicic acid reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammation and dermatological disorders.
BioWorld Science Dermatologic Patents