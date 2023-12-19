Daiichi Sankyo and Merck’s $22B mega-deal sets a new record

October marked a milestone in biopharma history, with Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and Merck & Co. Inc.’s $22 billion deal the largest in BioWorld’s records going back to 2014. Tokyo-based Daiichi is granting rights to three of its DXd antibody-drug conjugate candidates for the treatment of multiple solid tumors: ifinatamab deruxtecan, patritumab deruxtecan and raludotatug deruxtecan. The companies will co-develop and co-commercialize the three candidates worldwide, excluding Japan, where Daiichi retains exclusive rights.