Radiopharma continues to gather speed

Radiopharmaceuticals continued to be a hot commodity in 2023, with new entrants entering the space and a flurry of deals continuing to spark interest. Although radiopharmaceuticals have been used for a long time for diagnostics, radiopharma therapies are entering a new era in which they are becoming widely accepted as a key tool in the oncology armamentarium, potentially providing patients with a big bump in efficacy with fewer side effects and less damage to healthy tissue.