FDA clears RV-1770 to begin phase I studies

Sirnaomics Ltd.'s subsidiary Rnaimmune Inc. has received IND clearance from the FDA to begin trials of RV-1770, an mRNA vaccine targeting the human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to prevent RSV infection in adults. Rnaimmune will conduct a phase I study of RV-1770 administered intramuscularly in healthy adults.