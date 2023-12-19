BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Neuren’s NNZ-2591 meets endpoints in phase II trial in Phelan-McDermid syndrome
Dec. 19, 2023
By
Tamra Sami
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. plans to progress NNZ-2591 to phase III trials following positive top-line phase II results in children with Phelan-McDermid syndrome, a genetic neurodevelopmental disorder for which there are no approved treatments.
BioWorld Asia
Clinical
Neurology/psychiatric
Asia-Pacific
Australia