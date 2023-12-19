BioWorld - Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Caliway raises $100M for late-stage subcutaneous fat reducing drug

Dec. 19, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Taiwan’s Caliway Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. said it secured more than $100 million in an oversubscribed capital raise to advance CBL-514, its lead asset for subcutaneous fat reduction nearing phase III studies.
