Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Home
Caliway raises $100M for late-stage subcutaneous fat reducing drug
Caliway raises $100M for late-stage subcutaneous fat reducing drug
Dec. 19, 2023
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Taiwan’s Caliway Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. said it secured more than $100 million in an oversubscribed capital raise to advance CBL-514, its lead asset for subcutaneous fat reduction nearing phase III studies.
