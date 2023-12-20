BioWorld - Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Breaking News: Explainable AI finds new class of antibioticsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

NZP UK presents new 3-azasteroid compounds

Dec. 20, 2023
No Comments
NZP UK Ltd. has divulged 3-azasteroid compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, acute radiation syndrome and neurodegenerative disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents