BioWorld - Thursday, December 21, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Jazz Pharmaceuticals patents new orexin OX2 receptor agonists for sleep disorders

Dec. 21, 2023
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has disclosed macrocyclic orexin OX2 receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of hypersomnia, narcolepsy and sleep disorders.
