Neurology/Psychiatric

Xiamen University divulges new oligopeptides targeting β2-microglobulin

Dec. 21, 2023
No Comments
Xiamen University has synthesized oligopeptides targeting β2-microglobulin (B2M) reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
