Neurology/Psychiatric

Korea Institute of Science and Technology discovers new NRF2 activators

Korea Institute of Science and Technology has described nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NFE2L2; NRF2) activators acting as nitric oxide (NO) production inhibitors and antioxidants reported to be useful for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, kidney fibrosis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, viral hepatitis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.