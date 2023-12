‘23 in review

As calendar year 2023 limps to the finish line, a number of important regulatory developments emerged and then submerged, but one development that is also a non-development took center stage in the world of med tech. The U.S. FDA has proposed a regulation for lab-developed tests (LDTs), an issue that has been simmering for the better part of a decade thanks in no small part to Congress’ failure to pass legislation that would eliminate the FDA’s controversial approach to rulemaking.