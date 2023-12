Natera bests Neogenomics in district court patent litigation

Natera Inc., said it has won a preliminary injunction against Neogenomics Inc., which halts any distribution of the latter’s RaDaR (Residual Disease and Recurrence) assay for detection of residual cancer DNA. The matter is anything but closed, and Neogenomics stated that it will appeal the decision, suggesting that this dispute will roll into and play out through much of 2024.