Thursday, January 4, 2024
Renovos wins breakthrough device designation for nanoclay gel

Jan. 4, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Renovos Biologics Ltd. was granted a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for its Renovite BMP-2 (bone morphogenetic protein-2) product, which is designed for interbody spinal fusion.
