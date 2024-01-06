BioWorld - Saturday, January 6, 2024
’23 in review

FDA scrambled in 2023 to keep up with industry on AI

Jan. 5, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA might still be seen as the premier med tech regulatory entity in the world, but the agency is badly outnumbered by companies in the life sciences, which are pumping out artificial intelligence algorithms at a breathtaking pace. Further, the FDA must also avoid being lapped by industry in connection with the regulatory novelty known as the predetermined change control plan, a challenge that put the agency’s device center in scramble mode for essentially the entirety of calendar year 2023.
