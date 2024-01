Med-tech financings December 2023

$1B raised in December, but 2023 med-tech financings down 54%

Med-tech financings exceeded $1 billion for the third consecutive month, reaching a total of $1.07 billion in transactions in December. In November, med-techs raised $1.02 billion, with $1.23 billion raised in October. The overall average for financings in 2023 stands at $1.47 billion per month, down from a monthly average of $3.19 billion the previous year.