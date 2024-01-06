BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, January 6, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» 4M Biotech smart dressing for chronic wound management
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Patents
4M Biotech smart dressing for chronic wound management
Jan. 5, 2024
By
Simon Kerton
The first patenting from 4M Biotech Inc. describes a wound dressing with incorporated color-changing pH sensors that are continuously responsive to the pH of wounds or wound exudate.
BioWorld MedTech
Wound closure
Patents