After decades of R&D, two RSV vaccines hit the market
Dec. 20, 2023
By
Jennifer Boggs
A safe and effective vaccine for preventing respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common and sometimes serious respiratory infection, had eluded biopharma for decades. But in 2023, the world saw the first – and second – vaccine hit the market.
