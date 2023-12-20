BioWorld - Wednesday, December 20, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

After decades of R&D, two RSV vaccines hit the market

Dec. 20, 2023
By Jennifer Boggs
No Comments
A safe and effective vaccine for preventing respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common and sometimes serious respiratory infection, had eluded biopharma for decades. But in 2023, the world saw the first – and second – vaccine hit the market.
BioWorld Infection Vaccine