No forwarding Address: Argenx’s efgartigimod fails to deliver in pemphigus phase III

Argenx SE CEO Tim Van Hauwermeiren said that, with subcutaneous efgartigimod (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) in pemphigus, the company is “facing a situation where, even with a strong scientific hypothesis and well-executed trial, we encountered the unknown-unknown,” and the phase III experiment failed. “We are committed to doubling down” on the execution of the firm’s business plan, he added.