Cancer

KRAS allosteric mapping may open new therapeutic opportunities

In an article published on Dec. 18, 2023, in Nature, researchers from the Centre for Genomic Regulation in Barcelona (Spain) and Wellcome Sanger Institute in Hinxton (U.K.) reported achieving a milestone regarding KRAS targeting in cancer. The team quantified the impact of >26,000 KRAS variants and how these mutations affected protein folding and its interaction with the six main effectors – RAF1, PIK3CG, RALGDS, SOS1, K27 and K55.