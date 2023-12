Cancer

BLU-222 shows synergy with CDK4/6 inhibitors in models of CDK4/6 inhibitor-resistant breast cancer

Researchers from Blueprint Medicines Corp. presented data from a study that aimed to assess the effects of combining cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) inhibitor BLU-222 with CDK4/6 inhibitors, such as palbociclib or ribociclib, to overcome CDK4/6 inhibitor resistance in HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.