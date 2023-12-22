BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Equillium to advance EQ-302 in place of EQ-102 for gastrointestinal and skin diseases
Equillium to advance EQ-302 in place of EQ-102 for gastrointestinal and skin diseases
Dec. 22, 2023
Equillium Inc. has announced that it intends to advance EQ-302, a preclinical orally delivered multi-cytokine inhibitor of IL-15 and IL-21, in place of further clinical development of EQ-102.
