Gastrointestinal

Equillium to advance EQ-302 in place of EQ-102 for gastrointestinal and skin diseases

Dec. 22, 2023
Equillium Inc. has announced that it intends to advance EQ-302, a preclinical orally delivered multi-cytokine inhibitor of IL-15 and IL-21, in place of further clinical development of EQ-102.
