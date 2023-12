Nephrology

Taisho prepares selective inhibitor of 20-HETE synthase CYP4A11/4F2 for renal fibrosis

Researchers from Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have reported initial evaluation of novel pyrazolylpyridine derivatives with increased selectivity for inhibition of the 20-hydroxyeicosatetraenoic acid (20-HETE) synthase CYP4A11/4F2, to be developed as candidates for the treatment of renal fibrosis.