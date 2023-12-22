BioWorld - Friday, December 22, 2023
Aurinia submits IND for AUR-200 for autoimmune diseases

Dec. 22, 2023
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has submitted an IND application to the FDA for AUR-200, a potential next-generation therapy for B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.
