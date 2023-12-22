BioWorld - Friday, December 22, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Axxam and Lundbeck partner on early-stage drug discovery for CNS indications

Dec. 22, 2023
Axxam SpA has signed a partnership agreement with Lundbeck A/S aimed at supporting Lundbeck on early-stage drug discovery programs related to CNS indications.
