Nephrology

Arrowhead files to begin phase I/IIa trial of ARO-CFB for complement-mediated renal disease

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has filed an application in New Zealand seeking clearance to initiate a phase I/IIa trial of ARO-CFB, the company’s investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a potential treatment for complement-mediated renal disease, such as immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).