BioWorld - Friday, December 22, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

LG Chem patents new DGK-α inhibitors for cancer

Dec. 22, 2023
No Comments
LG Chem Ltd. has disclosed diacylglycerol kinase α (DGK-α, DGKA) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents