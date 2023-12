Endocrine/Metabolic

Cerevance describes new CD38 inhibitors

Researchers at Cerevance Inc. and Cerevance Ltd. have identified heterobicyclic amides acting as ADP-ribosyl cyclase/cyclic ADP-ribose hydrolase 1 (CD38) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of aging, diabetic nephropathy, glaucoma, inflammatory disorders, metabolic syndrome, obesity and rheumatoid arthritis, among others.