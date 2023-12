Calliditas chalks full win in IgAN; where from here, Travere?

Calliditas Therapeutics AB’s full approval from the U.S. FDA for Tarpeyo (budesonide) delayed release capsules in immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) revived speculation about competitor Travere Therapeutics Inc. which, like Calliditas, has gained accelerated approval for its prospect.