Merck’s gefapixant gets second CRL for chronic cough

Receiving a second complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. FDA for gefapixant to treat refractory and unexplained chronic cough – an indication for which there are no approved treatments in the U.S., Merck & Co. Inc. said it is reviewing the agency’s feedback to determine the next steps, if any, for the oral selective P2X3 receptor antagonist.