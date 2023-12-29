Cancer

Io Therapeutics presents second-generation RARγ nuclear receptor agonist for breast cancer

Retinoic acid receptor-γ (RARγ) agonism is a key factor in CD8 T-cell-mediated immunity to infectious pathogens. The lack of studies on the effects of RARγ agonists on in vivo tumor growth of triple-negative (TNBC) or HER2+ breast cancers make it necessary to investigate whether RARγ could play a critical role in T-cell-mediated immunity in these breast cancers, using novel RARγ nuclear agonists.