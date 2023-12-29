Neurology/Psychiatric

New nicotinic receptor ligands may be helpful to reduce inflammatory pain through the CAS

Novel non-addicting analgetic therapies are urgently needed to reduce the use of opiates as painkillers. With the recent discovery that nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChRs) in the immune system can be stimulated to decrease the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, the cholinergic anti-inflammatory systems (CAS) have generated significant interest in treating pain associated with inflammation.