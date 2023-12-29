BioWorld - Friday, December 29, 2023
Lysoway Therapeutics discloses new mucolipin-1 activators

Dec. 28, 2023
A Lysoway Therapeutics Inc. patent describes sulfonyl cyclic derivatives acting as mucolipin-1 (MCOLN1; TRPML1) activators.
