BioWorld - Friday, December 29, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Respiratory

Roche describes NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

Dec. 28, 2023
No Comments
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have patented new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.
BioWorld Science Respiratory Patents