First chimeric monkey with large embryonic stem cell contribution born
Dec. 22, 2023
By
Anette Breindl
No Comments
In November, investigators at the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported generating a chimeric monkey by injecting an embryonic stem cell into the morula, which is an extremely early embryo consisting of 16 to 32 cells.
