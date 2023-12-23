BioWorld - Saturday, December 23, 2023
First chimeric monkey with large embryonic stem cell contribution born

Dec. 22, 2023
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
In November, investigators at the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported generating a chimeric monkey by injecting an embryonic stem cell into the morula, which is an extremely early embryo consisting of 16 to 32 cells.
BioWorld Science