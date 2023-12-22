Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) is rounding out the year by paying $330 per share to take over Karuna Therapeutics Inc. in a deal valued at $14 billion and bring aboard (xanomeline-trospium), which acts as a dual M1/M4 muscarinic acetylcholine receptor agonist. The U.S. FDA has assigned Sept. 26, 2024, as the PDUFA date for Karxt as a new treatment for schizophrenia.

Shares of Boston-based Karuna (NASDAQ:KRTX) were trading at $317, up $101.81 or 47% in reaction to the deal, while BMS’ stock (NYSE:BMY) was selling for $51.43, up 17 cents. Karxt also holds potential as an adjunctive approach and first therapy for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) psychosis, with promise in other neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative Indications as well. The transaction, worth $12.7 billion net of estimated cash acquired, has been cleared by the boards of both companies.

Karxt’s differentiated safety and efficacy profile could bring a fresh wave to the schizophrenia landscape, where switching among generic drugs is common. The drug has been shown to boost cognition without the odious side effects of currently cleared treatments, including weight gain, extrapyramidal symptoms, increased prolactin levels, akathisia and/or sedation.

Mizuho analyst Graig Suvannavejh likes the deal, and said antitrust concerns may not be a problem. “While BMS has R&D efforts in neuroscience, currently it is most focused on targeting neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation, and here,” he wrote in a report, pointing to the pharma giant’s pipeline update in mid-September, when BMS highlighted an anti-tau antibody for AD and an eIF2B activator for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. “As such, with Karuna’s portfolio addressing the psychiatry side of neurological diseases, we initially believe the deal could receive less regulatory scrutiny, and hence, more easily receive FTC approval.” J.P. Morgan’s Chris Schott also viewed the move favorably. “With clear investor concern around BMS’ earnings profile, we believe assets such as Karxt can address the company’s late 2020s/early 2030s topline performance and should ultimately support multiple expansion” for the shares, he wrote in his report.

About 1.6 million people are treated for schizophrenia in the U.S., a significant segment of whom do not respond to currently available therapies and experience unacceptable side effects. A registrational clinical trial is underway testing Karxt as adjunctive treatment with current standard of care agents for the treatment of schizophrenia. Data are due in 2025. Registrational efforts are in progress testing the compound, too, in AD psychosis, with findings expected in 2026. More than 6 million people are living with AD in the U.S. BMS also will explore Karxt in such indications as bipolar I disorder, which affects about 1.4 million people in the U.S., and AD agitation.

Expected to close in the first half of next year, The deal will be dilutive to BMS’ non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by about 30 cents in 2024 from the financing cost of the transaction, the firm said.