Rather fight than switch in schizophrenia: Karuna smokin’ with $14B deal as BMS gains Karxt

Dec. 22, 2023
By Randy Osborne
Adam Lenkowsky, chief commercial officer for Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS), said his firm plans to launch Karxt (xanomeline-trospium) in the U.S. as soon as it’s approved by the U.S. FDA, and “expect[s] to accumulate sales in early 2025.” BMS tied a bow on the year by disclosing its plan to pay $330 per share to take over Karuna Therapeutics Inc. in a deal valued at $14 billion to bring aboard Karxt, which acts as a dual M1/M4 muscarinic acetylcholine receptor agonist. The FDA has assigned Sept. 26, 2024, as the PDUFA date for Karxt as a new treatment for schizophrenia in adults.
