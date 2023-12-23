Rather fight than switch in schizophrenia: Karuna smokin’ with $14B deal as BMS gains Karxt

Adam Lenkowsky, chief commercial officer for Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS), said his firm plans to launch Karxt (xanomeline-trospium) in the U.S. as soon as it’s approved by the U.S. FDA, and “expect[s] to accumulate sales in early 2025.” BMS tied a bow on the year by disclosing its plan to pay $330 per share to take over Karuna Therapeutics Inc. in a deal valued at $14 billion to bring aboard Karxt, which acts as a dual M1/M4 muscarinic acetylcholine receptor agonist. The FDA has assigned Sept. 26, 2024, as the PDUFA date for Karxt as a new treatment for schizophrenia in adults.