Allovir dumps triple-phase III posoleucel for futility

What Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond called the “shocking” decision by Allovir Inc. to scrap development of posoleucel – which had advanced to three phase III trials – for all indications sent shares of the firm (NASDAQ:ALVR) in a tailspin, closing Dec. 22 at 76 cents, down $1.56, or 67%.