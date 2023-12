Ionis’ Wainua approved in US for rare disease hATTR-PN

A new self-injectable therapy for polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR-PN) will be available in January 2024 now that the U.S. FDA has approved Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Wainua (eplontersen), a ligand-conjugated antisense oligonucleotide.