BioWorld - Saturday, December 23, 2023
Starpharma's dendrimer platform meets metastatic cancer endpoints in phase II
Starpharma’s dendrimer platform meets metastatic cancer endpoints in phase II
Dec. 22, 2023
By
Tamra Sami
Starpharma Holdings Ltd.’s DEP docetaxel phase II trial met its primary endpoints, demonstrating antitumor activity in multiple advanced, metastatic cancers, including pancreatic, gastro-esophageal, non-small-cell lung cancer and cholangiocarcinoma.
