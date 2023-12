Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals November 2023

FDA nods remain up from last year, yet lag behind 2017-2021

In November, the U.S. FDA approved a total of 12 drugs, a decrease from 27 the previous month that marked the highest number of approvals since June 2020, as reported by BioWorld. From January to November, FDA approvals reached 167, an increase of 21.9% from 137 drugs approved during the same time period the previous year.