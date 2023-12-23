BioWorld - Saturday, December 23, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Antibody-drug tusamitamab ravtansine fails in phase III; Sanofi bows out

Dec. 22, 2023
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
As its pharma peers continue to place big bets on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Sanofi SA is ditching the only advertised ADC program in its pipeline, after it failed an independent interim analysis.
BioWorld Clinical Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate