Humira biosimilar launches top 2023 news for the follow-ons

Biosimilars grabbed a lot of headlines in 2023, thanks to the biggest U.S. biosimilar launch to date targeting Abbvie Inc.’s mega-blockbuster Humira (adalimumab). Eight biosimilars referencing the immunology drug entered the U.S. market under licensing agreements with Abbvie. Amgen Inc.’s Amjevita led the pack with a five-month headstart in January. The others – including the first adalimumab interchangeable, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH’s Cyltezo – launched in July.